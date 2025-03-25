UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Constantine Tassoulas of Greece on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent two similar messages to President Tassoulas and to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.