Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Greek President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2025 | 02:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Constantine Tassoulas of Greece on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent two similar messages to President Tassoulas and to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Constantine Rashid Independence Greece Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Indepe ..

UAE leaders congratulate Greek President on Independence Day

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 wor ..

Dubai Chamber issues 5,357 ATA Carnets in 2024 worth AED4.3 billion

5 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system f ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop sensing system for 'laparoscopic surgeries'

20 minutes ago
 China offers huge investment opportunities in cons ..

China offers huge investment opportunities in consumer market

35 minutes ago
 Investopia signs seven partnerships with national ..

Investopia signs seven partnerships with national institutions, global companies

35 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million divide ..

ADNOC L&S shareholders approve $273 million dividend in 2024

1 hour ago
Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop s ..

Maqta Technologies Group, Indra Group to develop solutions for smart ports

1 hour ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 in ..

CBUAE imposes financial sanctions on 5 banks, 2 insurance companies

2 hours ago
 Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland i ..

Wildfires burn about 15,000 hectares of woodland in Korea

2 hours ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

Army Chief General Asim Munir's mother passes away

3 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Isl ..

Magnitude 6.7 quake shakes New Zealand's South Island

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East