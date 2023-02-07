UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Cécile La Grenade, Governor-General of Grenada, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, marked on 7th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to the Governor-General and the country's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.