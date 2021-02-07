UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Grenada's Governor-General On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada's Governor-General on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Cécile La Grenade, Governor-General of Grenada, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have cabled similar greetings to the Governor-General of Grenada and to Dr. Keith Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Grenada, on the occasion.

