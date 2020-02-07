UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Grenada's Governor-General On National Day

Fri 07th February 2020

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada's Governor-General on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Cécile La Grenade, Governor-General of Grenada, on the occasion of her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have cabled similar greetings to the Governor-General of Grenada.

