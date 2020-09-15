UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Guatemala's President On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala's President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Alejandro Giammattei of the Republic of Guatemala, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on September 15th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Giammattei on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

