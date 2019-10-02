UAE leaders congratulate Guinean President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Alpha Condé of Guinea on his country's Independence Day, marked on 2nd October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Condé. Their Highnesses also congratulated Guinean Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, on the occasion.