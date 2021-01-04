UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inauguration as President of Switzerland

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Guy Parmelin on his inauguration as President of Switzerland.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables of congratulations to President Parmelin.