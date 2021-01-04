UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Guy Parmelin On His Inauguration As President Of Switzerland

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inauguration as President of Switzerland

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Guy Parmelin on his inauguration as President of Switzerland.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables of congratulations to President Parmelin.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Switzerland

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Family Business Council-Gulf ..

21 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised infrastructure development pro ..

1 hour ago

Court adjourns hearing in rental power references

1 hour ago

Sarwar, Pervaiz Elahi pledge to promote mutual con ..

1 hour ago

Govt to highlight youth talent on national level: ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court directs KP govt to submit reply over ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.