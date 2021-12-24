UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Head Of Libya's Presidential Council On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mohamed Younis Al-Menfi, Head of the Libyan Presidential Council, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar greetings to Mohamed Al-Menfi on the occasion.

