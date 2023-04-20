UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Heads Of Arab, Islamic States On Eid Al Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to the kings, Emirs and presidents of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished them and their peoples continued progress, prosperity and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, have dispatched similar cables to the leaders of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.

