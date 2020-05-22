UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Heads Of Arab, Islamic States On Eid Al-Fitr

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent cables of congratulations to the kings, Emirs and presidents of Arab and Islamic states on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished them and their peoples continued progress, prosperity and stability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have dispatched similar cables to the leaders of Arab and Islamic states on the auspicious occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Arab

Recent Stories

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

2 hours ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

2 hours ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

2 hours ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

2 hours ago

Exports the only way to strengthen rupee, reserves ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.