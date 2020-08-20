UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Hungarian President On 'State Foundation Day'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on 'State Foundation Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to János Áder, President of Hungary, on the occasion of the State Foundation Day of Hungary, which is observed on 20th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar greetings to President Áder and the country's Prime Minister Dr. Viktor Orbán on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Hungary August

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

20 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Higher ..

9 hours ago

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.