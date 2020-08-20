UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on 'State Foundation Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to János Áder, President of Hungary, on the occasion of the State Foundation Day of Hungary, which is observed on 20th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar greetings to President Áder and the country's Prime Minister Dr. Viktor Orbán on the occasion.