UAE Leaders Congratulate Hungarian President On Her Country's National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Katalin Novák of Hungary on her country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime

Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Novák and Prime Minister Dr. Viktor Orban on the occasion.

