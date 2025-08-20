Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Hungarian President On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Tamas Sulyok of Hungary on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the Hungarian President and to Prime Minister Dr. Viktor Orbán.

