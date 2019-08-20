UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Hungary On National Day

Tue 20th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Hungary on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Janos Ader, President of Hungary, on the occasion of his country's National Day known as the 'State Foundation Day of Hungary', which is observed on 20th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to President Ader and to Hungary's PM Viktor Orban on the occasion.

