UAE Leaders Congratulate Indian President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on 15th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Kovind, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion.

