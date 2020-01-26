UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Indian President On Republic Day

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ram Nath Kovind of India on the occasion of his country's Republic Day, which is observed on 26th January.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Indian President on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent similar messages to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, congratulating him on the Republic Day.

