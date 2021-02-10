UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on revolution day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, on the occasion of his country's Islamic Revolution Day, observed on 11th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Rouhani, on the occasion.