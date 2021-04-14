UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Iranian President On Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Rouhani, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Ramadan

Recent Stories

Babar Azam finishes South Africa ODIs as No.1 rank ..

17 minutes ago

PM wishes happy Baisakhi to Sikh community

18 minutes ago

Flick mulls future after Bayern Munich exit Champi ..

18 seconds ago

PESCO to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricit ..

20 seconds ago

Afghan Parliament Speaker Believes Foreign Troops ..

22 seconds ago

Somali president signs law extending mandate for t ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.