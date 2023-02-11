UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Iranian President On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to President Raisi.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Dubai Rashid

Recent Stories

Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

Türkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

16 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Paki ..

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to impleme ..

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on ..

53 minutes ago
 PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamab ..

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex C ..

PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex Committee decisions

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.