UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also dispatched a similar message to President Raisi.