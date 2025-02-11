UAE Leaders Congratulate Iranian President On National Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Iranian President.
