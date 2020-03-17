UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Irish President On National Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Irish President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Michael D. Higgins of Ireland on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 17th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Higgins, as well as to Leo Varadkar, Irish Prime Minister, on the occasion.

