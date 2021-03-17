ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland, on the occasion of St. Patrick's Day, observed on March 17th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Higgins, and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, on the occasion.