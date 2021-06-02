UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Italian President On Republic Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Sergio Mattarella of Italy on the occasion of his country's Republic Day, marked annually on 2nd June.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Mattarella, as well as to the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, on the occasion.

