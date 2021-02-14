UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Italy's New Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Italy's new Prime Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Mario Draghi on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of Italy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Italian Prime Minister.

