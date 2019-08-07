UAE leaders congratulate Ivory Coast on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Alassane Ouattara, President of the Ivory Coast, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is being observed today, August 7th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Ouattara and to the country's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.