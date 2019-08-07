UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Ivory Coast On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Ivory Coast on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Alassane Ouattara, President of the Ivory Coast, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is being observed today, August 7th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President Ouattara and to the country's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Ivory Coast August

Recent Stories

For the love of Football! “Football in Pakistan ..

19 minutes ago

PCB to revamp national coaching set-up

25 minutes ago

Sindh govt committed to improving lives of women i ..

12 minutes ago

Emergency Meeting of the OIC contact Group on Jamm ..

31 minutes ago

Between 1987 and 2017, there has been a 27% declin ..

31 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meets today

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.