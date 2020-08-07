UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Ivory Coast President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Ivory Coast President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Alassane Ouattara of the Ivory Coast on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Ouattara.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Ivory Coast

Recent Stories

Misbah reflects on Pakistan’s day at Old Traffor ..

21 minutes ago

Rosneft Refutes Belarus-Linked Allegations, Says R ..

14 minutes ago

Higgins out of snooker world champs despite 147 br ..

14 minutes ago

KSrelief sends the first Saudi airlift planes to L ..

1 hour ago

PCB announces financial rewards for ground staff

1 hour ago

Pakistan witnesses sharp decline in Coronavirus

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.