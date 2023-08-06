Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Jamaican Governor-General On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 02:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th August, 2023 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Patrick Allen, Jamaica's Governor-General, on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to Governor-General Allen and to Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica on the occasion.

