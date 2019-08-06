UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Jamaican Governor-General On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Patrick Allen, Jamaica's Governor-General on his country's Independence Day celebrations, marked on 6th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent two similar messages to Governor-General Allen on the occasion. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica.

