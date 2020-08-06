UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Jamaican Governor-General On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Patrick Allen, Jamaica's Governor-General, on his country's National Day, marked on 6th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched two similar messages to Governor-General Allen on the occasion.

Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica.

More Stories From Middle East

