UAE leaders congratulate Japanese Emperor on National Foundation Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Emperor Naruhito of Japan, on the occasion of National Foundation Day, observed on February 11th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to Emperor Naruhito and the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, on the occasion.