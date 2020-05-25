UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Jordanian King On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan, on the occasion of the Independence Day of his country, which is marked on May 25th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to King Abdullah and to the Jordanian Prime Minister Dr. Omar Al Razzaz.

