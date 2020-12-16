UAE leaders congratulate Kazakhstani President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of congratulations to Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on December 16th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Tokayev and the country's Prime Minister Askar Mamin, on the occasion.