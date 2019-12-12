UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Kenya President On Independence Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, on the occasion of his country's 'Jamhuri Day', or Independence Day, which is observed on 12th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Kenyatta.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Kenya December

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates College of Holy Quran at ..

16 minutes ago

Nargis quits showbiz industry, decides to work for ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai CP meets General Network of Government Commu ..

46 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew spotted in Lawyers’ attack on ..

51 minutes ago

Palm tree added to UNESCO’s &#039;Representative ..

1 hour ago

ATC sends 46 lawyers to jail on 14-day judicial re ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.