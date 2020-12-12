UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Kenyatta.