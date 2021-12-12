UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Kenyan President On Jamhuri Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhuri Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, on the occasion of his country's Jamhuri Day (Independence Day).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Kenyatta.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Kenya

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

19 seconds ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

30 minutes ago
 Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

Queen of Denmark meets UAE Ambassador

46 minutes ago
 Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 29,929 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

1 hour ago
 DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ..

DP World UAE claims Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Customer Excellence Award

1 hour ago
 SPEA announces new changes of school timings in pr ..

SPEA announces new changes of school timings in private schools

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.