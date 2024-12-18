Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Bahrain On 25th Anniversary Of Accession To Throne

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 06:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to throne

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to His Majesty King Hamad.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Bahrain Court

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th a ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to thr ..

1 minute ago
 Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth

Cold weather triggers spike in sale of warm cloth

7 minutes ago
 Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

Minority cards to be issued soon: Minister

7 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador

31 minutes ago
 Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

13 minutes ago
 FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully ex ..

FBR to be transformed at highest level to fully exploit revenue potential: Irsha ..

13 minutes ago
Minister for communication presides over meeting

Minister for communication presides over meeting

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Ar ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary

46 minutes ago
 Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilienc ..

Speakers urged prompt action for climate resilience in Post COP-29 panel discuss ..

8 minutes ago
 PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organization ..

PITB Holds An Awareness Session On ‘Organizational Culture – An Islamic Pers ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs advances succession planning to stre ..

Dubai Customs advances succession planning to strengthen leadership and continui ..

58 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partn ..

U.S. Ambassador Reinforces Trade, Investment Partnership during Karachi Visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East