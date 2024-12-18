UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to throne

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the 25th anniversary of his accession to the throne.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to His Majesty King Hamad.