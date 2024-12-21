Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Bahrain On First Anniversary Of Accession To Throne

Published December 21, 2024

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to throne

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the first anniversary of his accession to the throne.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to His Highness the Emir of Kuwait.

