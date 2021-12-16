UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Bahrain On National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to King Hamad, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, on the occasion.

