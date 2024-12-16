Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Bahrain On National Day

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 04:17 PM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Hamad and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, on the occasion.

