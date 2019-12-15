UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Bahrain On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent congratulatory messages to the Bahaini King.

Their Highnesses also sent similar messages to Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain, on the occasion.

