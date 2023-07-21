Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Belgium On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the King of Belgium and to the country's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on the occasion.

