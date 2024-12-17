Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Bhutan On National Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 05:32 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan on the occasion his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to King Wangchuck and to Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay on the occasion.

