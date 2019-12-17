UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Bhutan On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan on the occasion of his country's National Day celebrations, marked on 17th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the King of Bhutan on the occasion. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan.

