UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on 'Somhlolo Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mswati III of Eswatini, on the occasion of his country's National Day, known as Somhlolo Day, which is observed on 6th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to King Mswati III and the country's Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, on the occasion.