Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Eswatini On National Day

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Mswati III of Eswatini, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on 6th September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to King Mswati III and the country's Prime Minister Cleopas Dlamini on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Rashid September Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

3 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

10 hours ago
 India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

10 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

10 hours ago
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

11 hours ago
 World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

11 hours ago
 Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

11 hours ago
 Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

Bugti lauds Pindi Police for nabbing robbers

11 hours ago
 Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business ..

Meeting discusses Pak-Afghan Expo, close business relations

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East