UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Jordan On Centenary Of Kingdom's Founding

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 10:30 AM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centenary of Kingdom's founding

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the centenary of the Kingdom's founding, which falls on 11th April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Jordanian King.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid April

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

18 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

9 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.