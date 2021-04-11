ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the centenary of the Kingdom's founding, which falls on 11th April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Jordanian King.