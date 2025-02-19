Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Jordan On Successful Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 12:45 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 18th February, 2025 (WAM) – President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the success of the surgery he recently underwent.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed prayed to the Almighty to grant His Majesty continued good health, well-being, and a long life, while also wishing Jordan and its people further progress, prosperity, security, and stability under the wise leadership of King Abdullah II.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

