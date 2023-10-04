Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Lesotho On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 10:45 AM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Letsie III of the Kingdom of Lesotho on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on the 4th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to King Letsie III and Prime Minister Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane.

