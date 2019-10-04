UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate King Of Lesotho On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Letsie III of Lesotho on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 4th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to King Letsie and to the country's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Lesotho October

Recent Stories

Russia's Tatneft Continues Exploring Oil Fields in ..

18 seconds ago

Celebrating 50 Years of Apollo 11 Landing with OME ..

33 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Mind Holding Gas Talks With EU, Uk ..

19 seconds ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

21 seconds ago

Kremlin Praises Russian, Georgian Foreign Minister ..

23 seconds ago

Russia Continues Facing Information Attacks - Krem ..

24 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.