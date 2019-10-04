UAE leaders congratulate King of Lesotho on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Letsie III of Lesotho on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 4th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to King Letsie and to the country's Prime Minister Thomas Motsoahae Thabane, on the occasion.