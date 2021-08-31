UAE leaders congratulate King of Malaysia on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah of Malaysia on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 31st August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the King of Malaysia.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also dispatched similar messages to Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob, Prime Minister of Malaysia, on the occasion.